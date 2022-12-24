WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight.

A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof.

Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area.

Investigators said the fire started from a wood-burning stove that was left on while the residents were gone.

Several agencies helped fight the blaze and American Red Cross was contacted to assist.

No injuries were reported.