WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County Fire Rescue has a new fire chief as of Friday afternoon.

42-year-old Austin Pugh will be responsible for the primary organization for advanced life support, emergency medical services, and fire suppression north of Choctawhatchee Bay in Walton County.

Pugh is a career public safety professional and served as an EMT in Holmes and Walton Counties.

He began in 2001 as a volunteer for the Walton County EMS and played a key role in the creation of Walton County Fire Rescue in 2005.

“Lead from the front. That’s what I want to be able to come out here and show the guys. There’s nothing I will ask them that I can’t do myself. I can assure them that Walton County Fire Rescue will continue to progress and provide the best service that we can give,” said Walton County Fire Chief Austin Pugh.

Pugh said he’s working alongside Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson to develop a capital improvement plan as well as add two new fire stations to Walton County.