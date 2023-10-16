DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Get the deep fryers ready, the Walton County fair starts Monday, Oct. 16 in DeFuniak Springs.

The fair is in its 99th year and staff says they have 15 rides and more vendors than before. A big change for 2023 is a new parking and tram system.

Fairgoers can park at the Defuniak Springs Community Center on 10th Street or the Health Department on HWY 83.

Trams donated by the Tourism Development Council will take attendees to the fair site and back.

The fair association says they have FFA shows during the week with money going back to local students. Vendors and art shows will be on display all week long.

Staff says they love the small-town feel the Walton County Fair gives to local residents and visitors every year.

“We would like to see everybody come down here. There’s been a lot of people put in stuff this year, a lot of hard work from our community, um, especially like the handicrafts know. This shows the talent of Walton County and the surrounding areas for that matter and we’d just like everybody to come down and see it and come enjoy it with us,” said Thomas Glidewell, Walton County Fair Association vice president.

Glidewell said Friday is the busiest day with more than 4,500 in attendance in 2022. The fair ends on Saturday, Oct. 21.

For a look at prices and event schedules go to this link.