Walton County Fla. (WMBB) – A Walton County Public Works employee is facing felony charges for possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), FDLE agents first began investigating 31-year-old Johnny Locke after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On August 24, FDLA agents executed a search warrant at his Holmes County home in Westville.

Authorities seized an electronic device and forensic examinations found images depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as 5 years old.

Locke was booked into the Walton County Jail on September 19.

He’s facing six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.