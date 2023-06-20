WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The cost of a hotel, or your next Airbnb trip, might come with an extra cost.

In Walton County, the Tourist Development Council held a public meeting on Tuesday, where they discussed the possibility of raising the TDT, or “bed” tax, on the northern half of the county.

The county’s bed tax rates are divided by the Choctawhatchee Bay. In the area of the county south of the Bay, the bed tax rate is 5%. On the north side, the tax is 2%.

The council did not make any decisions regarding the increase but will attempt to discuss it further on June 26, when they will reconvene for the BCC meeting.

“As part of that, the discussion also went to the opportunity to have a discussion at the June BCC meeting,” said Director of Walton County Tourism Matt Algarin. “Where they will consider whether or not they want to increase the number of pennies, or the TDT “bed” tax as it’s known north of the Bay.”

The council has the power to increase the tax until July 1, when a new law that requires increases by approval via referendum will go into effect.

The bed tax is used for hotel rooms, Airbnbs, and short-term rentals. Funds allocated from the tax are used to further promote the county to tourists.

“So what it is is just an opportunity to have a conversation. You know, I don’t know that there’s a decision one way or another, you know, whether to increase the number of pennies collected,” said Alagrin, “But I think it’s always valuable to have that conversation and, you know, look for opportunities that we can generate some additional funding to further promote, you know, what county, especially, you know, the area north of the Bay.”

Alagrin also assures that in most cases, the tax will not affect residents.