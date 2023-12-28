DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – 2023 saw many big crime stories for Walton County both by the Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and DeFuniak Springs Police.

In January, a detention deputy was arrested after confessing to stealing $150 from an inmate.

“We set a very high ethical standard in what is and is not acceptable because there are certain things that may not be illegal but I consider unethical. Right. And that’s a standard above the criminal aspect,” Michael Adkinson, Walton County Sheriff said.

At the end of January, DeFuniak Springs Police arrested two men for allegedly attacking an officer with pepper spray.

In February, a robbery at the Sleep Inn in Mossy Head. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators cracked down on a crime ring in April arresting 4 people for allegedly stealing $1 million worth of jewelry from 30A and Walton County stores.

DeFuniak Springs Police responded to a deadly shooting on July 4th weekend when a Tennessee man shot at 2 DeFuniak Springs residents, killing one and injuring another. The man was arrested. Security footage showed the moments leading to the shooting where the 2 men were taunting the shooter before he fired.

In late July, workers outside the Emerald Bay community found a woman’s body in a wooded area. Deputies later identified her as a local homeless woman.

In August, DeFuniak Springs revealed investigations into 3 drive by shootings over the summer, thankfully no one was hurt.

“Whether it be city or county, state law enforcement. We’re going to try to put it all together and think about this, because this is not something that we will tolerate in this town or that we have in this town. So we’re better than that,” James Hurley, DeFuniak Springs Police Chief said.

On Sept. 21, heavy law enforcement responded to the San Destin Resort where a 21-year-old Georgia man shot at more than 7 cars injuring multiple people and killing 1. A deputy shot and stopped the suspect to take him into custody.

“The lack of hesitation, immediate action saves more people from being killed, harmed, injured, and it prevented really anything else happening at that point,” Dustin Cosson, WCSO criminal investigations said.

On November 2, WCSO sent a reminder of the move-over law after a car hit a deputy during a traffic stop on HWY 98. Thankfully the deputy did recover.

In 2023, WCSO created the online crime reporting tool. This helps keep deputies ready for large emergencies throughout the area.

In 2024, WCSO will begin the beach ambassador program to help enforce the new customary use laws for public beaches.