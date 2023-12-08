FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Changes to boater traffic in Walton County. A boat ramp in Freeport will be closed from December 11-December 15 to remove a derelict vessel from Four Mile Creek.

Removing derelict vessels has been a full-speed-ahead mission since Hurricane Sally in 2020.

“That caused quite a few derelict vessels for fish and wildlife, came in and did a big bulk removal of those vessels at that time. And then I think this is some residual money associated with that process where they were removing a few more,” Walton County environmental manager Melinda Gates said.

At Four Mile Creek, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission(FWC) is removing a 100-foot barge that sank in June of 2023.

Walton County will be shutting down the Four Mile Creek Landing boat ramp on Bay Loop for the project.

Walton County said FWC has contracted a company to come out and remove the vessel in sections.

“That’s going to take cranes and large machinery. So hopefully they will be able to get everything done and we can confirm that they have it scheduled. However, just be advised that it could take a little bit longer depending on the weather,” Gates said.

Walton County said FWC gives owners 21 days to remove a sunken vessel. After that, they take action to prevent any hazards for boaters and the environment.

“We don’t have a pour out into the Gulf of Mexico, but we do have quite a few vessels. So the likelihood of it happening is always there but we try to keep an eye on it and of course, open communication with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to know what is happening in our waterways so that we can make sure that it’s cleaned up properly,” Gates said.

Gates says boaters need to be cautious of any vessels or tree stumps while navigating the river system.

FWC has a map showing all derelict vessels in the area.

To report a derelict vessel, contact the FWC hotline at 888-404-3922.