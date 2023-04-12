MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WMBB) — Building fences is not normally part of the Walton County Animal Control officers’ duties, but it was Wednesday.

They spent the day repairing a Mossy Head man’s goat pen.

“They think we just want to take people’s animals from them, which isn’t the case,” Walton County Animal Control Officer Cary Miller said. “We’re all about education. Educating the public in the community, and we always want to reunite the animals with their owners.”

The fence suffered a lot of wear and tear.

Apparently, all 20 of his goats escaped through a hole in the wire.

“The neighbors had reached out to us,” Miller said. “The goats were getting out and getting onto their property. Jumping the fence.”

The long-time goat owner James Lankin lost his home to a fire last November.

None of the goats were hurt, but it means Lankin wasn’t around much to tend to his herd.

When the shelter called, Lankin explained he had some health issues and financial constraints preventing him from repairing the goat’s fence.

“He was apologetic and just was doing the best that he could with what he had,” Miller said.

However, the calls from neighbors continued.

“So we had reached out and offered to help him out with the fencing,” Miller continued.

The animal shelter donated time and supplies to mend the fence.

“We just tightened up the fence, added a few more posts, and helped strengthen up the fence that they had already out there and just fixed a few little holes that were in the fence. He didn’t have a gate,” Miller explained.

Miller said Lankin’s animals are in great shape, and so is their home.