DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Cybercrime is still the fastest-growing crime category in the world.

Walton County government officials are trying to safeguard their computer systems against hackers and thieves with new state training.

Officials from the Walton County government, the tourism department, South Walton Fire District, and more went through training drills of potential cyber-attacks at the Emergency Management Center in DeFuniak Springs.

“If the tax collector’s office gets hit during tax collection time and individuals aren’t able to pay their taxes, that’s a problem. Or if the the supervisor election goes down during the election period, that’s a problem. So what we’re trying to do is keep everybody at a certain level rise that cyber resiliency,” said Stacy Arruda, Cyber Florida Fellow.

The State of Florida is sending the Cyber Florida group around to every county to set a standard for response tactics across the state.

“We’re just trying to get everybody at least up to a certain bar. Now, there are many programs that are more mature, but you can learn something from at any level. So that’s what we’re trying to do, is just try and get everybody up to a certain level and then continue to build once we hit that level,” Arruda said.

Walton County government has an IT Department. Team members said they plan to take this training and improve their techniques.

“One of the things that was kind of helpful is to make sure our instant response plan is approved by our legal team. So we’ll be getting our instant response plan turned over to them. So they can approve that as well,” Jed Sconiers, IT Director Walton County said.

Arruda said victimization rates for cyber-attacks are on the rise across the country. Thankfully, Sconiers said Walton County has not been a victim of a cyber-attack.

Sconiers said residents should also be on the lookout and be cautious of where they put their information.

“Be skeptical. Anybody who comes and knocks on your door, who sends you emails, anybody who asks you for information that normally wouldn’t ask for that information, just be cautious. Don’t give them that information until you check and make sure it’s coming from the appropriate resources,” Sconiers said.

Arruda has been to 30 different counties with Cyber Florida training and said the state is working to hit every county this year.