SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners agreed on December 19 to spend $25,000 on Driftwood Park.

The Driftwood Estates community tucked away in Santa Rosa Beach is one of the largest family home neighborhoods of South Walton County.

The homeowner’s association came together to create an upgraded park for residents to enjoy.

District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns asked for $25,000 to give towards more improvements.

The county planner said the money will be used to create a lighted walking path on the park’s trail.

The community said the area is dark at night and with the sun setting earlier they need more lighting to keep it safe for children.

“Their HOA has actually paid approximately $90,000 of their own funds to help this park. And I think it’s only right that we also support the park. So I’d like to ask that we move that $25,000 to support their lighting path,” Donna Johns, District 4 Commissioner said.

The county money is being pulled from capital funds that were not used from the 2023 budget.

The board still has more than $100,000 from that account they can spend on other improvements.