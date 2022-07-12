WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton commissioners blamed everyone but themselves at a highly-anticipated special meeting on a recent audit that accused all five county commissioners of misusing taxpayer money.

The boardroom was packed with people waiting to hear what the commission had to say about the allegations.

Commissioner Danny Glidewell waved a checkbook around and said he would pay back whatever he needed to, but based on what was said in the meeting, that probably won’t happen.

“If I owe a penny, I got my checkbook right here,” he said. “If the Clerk wants to walk up here and show me where I owe anything, I’ll pay it. But I don’t owe nothing. I don’t owe nobody nothing, because I have followed the rules and I’ve paid what I said.”

The commission said Walton Clerk of Court Alex Alford’s audit was full of inaccuracies and was flawed.

County Attorney Clay Adkinson along with other commissioners said Alford’s office never presented them with a copy of the audit, and they said they should have been given the opportunity to address the allegations before the audit was released to the public.

Commissioners addressed several of the smaller charges, but questions surrounding the expensive hotel rooms and first-class flights still remain.

Glidewell is one of the commissioners accused of booking a couple of first-class flights, but he denies any wrongdoing.

He also called Alford’s actions gutless and cowardly.

Several of the commissioners denied any wrongdoing. Glidewell and McCormick are both accused of purchasing alcohol on the county card, which is something Glidewell denies.

“I’ll say right now that’s a dadgum lie,” he said. “I have never done that, I will not do that, and whoever said it is a boldface liar and they hid behind anonymity, and I have great issue with that. If you got something to say to me, say it in public.”

All five commissioners did comment on the allegations at Tuesday’s meeting, and they all took an issue with the fact that the Clerk of Courts reportedly did not provide them with a copy of the audit and did not give them the chance to respond.

The commission did not allow any time for public comment, which upset many people at that meeting. Some people called the commissioners arrogant liars and said the meeting was a complete waste of time.

However, even though there was no time for public comment, that didn’t stop them from letting out a few “boos” and even laughing in the commissioners’ faces when it was their turn to speak.

News 13 reached out to Alford for comment, and he did not respond.