WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Idalia will bring rain and winds to Walton County, but that is not stopping them from being ready to respond.

“We’re just looking at some rain, high surf, high rip currents. But that’s pretty much it as far as we’re concerned so were actually going to be pretty lucky,” said Jeff Goldberg, Emergency Management Director for Walton County.

Teams from Emergency Management and Walton County Fire and Rescue are on the way to help with recovery efforts.

EOC staff are out east in Suwannee County to wait out the storm and help coordinate recovery efforts. Another team member will be working to secure FEMA paperwork and grant funding to expedite the rebuilding process.

“So we’re kind of looking to see what we can do to kind of help some of these other smaller counties because those are going to be the ones that are right in the cone. They’re going to get hit by the brunt of this Cat 4 storm,” said Goldberg.

Walton County Fire Rescue sent personnel to the state emergency operation command in Tallahassee to help with mission responses. Fire crews will be sent out to fill requests following storm damage reports.

After Hurricane Idalia makes landfall, the public is going to want to help like they do after every storm. Walton County Emergency Management urges people to not donate their items but to donate the all-mighty dollar.

“Donating money to The Salvation Army to Volunteer Florida, the Florida Disaster Fund, all of these different organizations, we can put that money back to work,” said Goldberg. “That money will go back into the local economy because that’s the bottom line. What we need to get the economy back up and running as we’re rebuilding homes, as we’re rebuilding businesses.”

Salvation Army set up a national Hurricane Idalia relief fund online. Be sure to select Hurricane Idalia in order to help those impacted.

Walton County will share posts from Volunteer Florida through the storm and recovery on ways to help. Click here to learn more about Volunteer Florida.