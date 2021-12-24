Walton Co. man dead after golf cart crash Thursday night

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man is dead after a golf cart crash on Thursday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a golf cart around 5 p.m. on New Harmony Loop and was about to turn onto County Road 2A, when he reportedly swerved and flipped the cart, which ejected him.

The golf cart landed on top of the man, according to FHP.

FHP said he was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact FHP at *FHP.

