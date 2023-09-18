WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Commissioners voted to decrease taxes in the next fiscal budget. A decrease in the millage rate will lower property taxes starting Oct. 1.

At the Sept. 11 meeting, the board voted to decrease the millage rate from 3.63 to 3.60. This is the first change in the millage rate in ten years.

The county said this would create a decrease of $1,292,306 in the budget.

“But considering the current state of the economy, the commissioners had two alternatives and could have done nothing, or they could have raised taxes. Instead, they decided on a modest reduction. So I think this is an example of responsive government,” said Public Information Officer Ron Kelley.

For individual citizens, this will decrease ad valorem taxes for every $100,000 of taxable revenue after exemptions.

Local real estate agent Jacob Watkins said the millage rate decrease is needed with the ongoing increase in property values.

“Obviously, the demand for owning property in Walton County continues to increase our area is extremely desirable and we are continuously seeing new homeowners looking to own property in our market, which is driving the increase in value. And so to keep our total tax revenue on par or to remain consistent with what is needed in the budget, a decrease in millage definitely makes a lot of sense” said Watkins.

Watkins said an increase in property value may result in no change or an increase in taxes, even with a lower millage rate.

“You may not see the actual change to your property taxes. You probably will see an increase in your property tax rate. It might make up for the decrease in the millage rate, or make up for the total increase in property values. But it definitely helps as far as cash out of your pocket.” said Watkins.

The best thing to do to save money on property taxes is to list your house as a homestead.

“I would just say you pay attention to those proposed values and you’ve seen that comes via mail and reach out to a real estate broker and definitely homestead your property if you live here full time,” said Watkins.

A final budget hearing is set for Sept. 25. The new budget also includes an increase in staff pay, sheriff’s office, and the economic development alliance.