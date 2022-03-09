WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County hospital will be shutting its emergency room doors for a short time soon.

Healthmark Regional Medical Center will be taking a few weeks to renovate its ER and waiting room.

Some residents are worried because the medical center has the only emergency room in north Walton County, and if someone needs immediate medical attention, they are looking at a much longer commute.

“You’re facing a significant transport time if you’re in the north of Walton County during this period of time,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

Officials said the updates are minor and shouldn’t take more than a few weeks.

“This is not so much structural as a facelift in terms of paint, new flooring, that sort of thing,” Healthmark Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Lisa Holley said.

Healthmark just spent $5 million upgrading its intensive care unit and operating rooms.

Officials are anxious to get the emergency room complete and said it will happen much faster if the ER can be closed.

“Obviously, being a licensed hospital, our ER is open 24/7,” Holley said. “It would be very difficult for our flooring to be replaced in our ER lobby and through the ER if we have patients.”

However, Sheriff Adkinson said he is concerned about the distance patients will have to travel during that time.

“You’re also taking an ambulance offline,” he said. “So if it has to go to Okaloosa County, a trip that might’ve taken 30 minutes to Healthmark is now going to take two-and-a-half to three hours turn time. That’s a big difference.”

Now, the sheriff’s office is bringing in two new ambulances for Walton County Fire Rescue to help.

“That ambulance was already in planning,” Sheriff Adkinson said. “We had talked about that based on previous need, so we expedited that. The next ambulance, the second new ambulance. That’s not one we were planning on anytime in the next five to six months. It probably needed to be done at some point but now we are trying to press that in service too.”

Healthmark officials hope the renovation does not take more than 30 days, and they said the ER may only be closed for as short as two weeks.

A closing date has not yet been set.