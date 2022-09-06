FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes.

It’s a statistic News 13’s Tess Rowland is all to familiar with. On May 4, 2021, Rowland was involved in a tragic car crash in which police tell us was caused by an impaired driver.

The Walk Like MADD 5K Run/Walk will take place at 425 Victory Blvd. in Freeport on Sept, 18th. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7 a.m.

All proceeds directly benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Founded in 1980, the non-profit’s main goal is to prevent impaired driving instances and support victims of the 100% preventable crime.

You can register here for the 5K, and participants get a shirt, swag bag and medal.

Following the run, participants can shop over 40 local vendors at the Freeport Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be exciting raffles that directly benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving which include a stay at Hotel Effie in Sandestin and a charter boat excursion from Ranger Angler Fishing Charters.

Local law enforcement agencies like the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol will all be present at the event alongside Walton County Fire Rescue with fun activities for the kids to do.

Also at the event, Mothers Against Drunk Driving will honor local law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond for DUI enforcement with an award ceremony.

Rowland has undergone seven surgeries since her crash and received injuries to her shoulder, arm, elbow, and knee, among other internal injuries.

Since her crash, Rowland has made an effort to share her story with local high school students at Mock DUI crash scenarios and forged efforts to create a DUI Task Force for Bay County.