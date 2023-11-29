DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Winter weather is approaching which means cold weather shelters will be open to the public. In the Panhandle of Florida, the number of days for winter weather may surprise you.

“I believe it was 65 nights that it was open last year and that’s crazy to think because living in Florida, you just don’t realize that you have that many nights of winter season that qualify for cold weather sheltering,” Executive Director Candy Nowling said.

Walton County has two cold weather shelters. One at the DeFuniak Springs community center and new this year a shelter at Padgett Park in Santa Rosa County serving the south end.

DeFuniak Springs Community Center- 361 N 10th St, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433

Padgett Park- 810 J D Miller Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

“We need it here because we have a growing number of people who are unsheltered or living in situations where they don’t have adequate heating. Over the last few months, we’ve seen around 40 individuals who have needed emergency shelter, so that means they’re homeless or they’re in between houses, and we don’t have anywhere for them to stay in South Walton,” Carly Barnes, Executive Director Caring & Sharing South Walton said.

The Matrix COC and Caring & Sharing are working hard to operate the shelters but are having trouble keeping shelters open due to a lack of staffing.

“The ultimate thing is volunteers because, you know, as bad as we want to open the doors, if we don’t have volunteers to staff overnight, the shelters don’t get open. And unfortunately, that breaks my heart. It’s sad, but you cannot open a shelter and not have it manned,” Nowling said.

The call for opening a shelter comes from the Emergency Management team when temperatures drop around 40 degrees for more than four hours or the wind chill nears 35 degrees. The weather shelters are open for all that need to escape the cold.

“The misconception is that cold weather sheltering is for homeless people, it’s not, it’s open to anyone in the county who does not have sufficient heating,” Nowling said.

A survey is out for volunteers to say what days and times they are available to help at either location.

Click here for the Survey

Click here to learn more about the Matrix COC

Click here to learn more about Caring & Sharing South Walton.