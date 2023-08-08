WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators released the name of a woman who’s body was found outside a homeless camp on July 31.

Renee Denise Eggers, 41, was found in a wooded area near the Okaloosa and Walton County line near the entrance of the Emerald Bay subdivision.

“It is believed Eggers was homeless at the time of her death, however, her last known address is in Indiana,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Her family was located, and a notification was made.”

They added that an autopsy report is still pending and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.