WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County residents will soon have a new way to express themselves.

An unveiling ceremony for the newly built graffiti walls will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 10 a.m. at Helen McCall Park. N

Lieutenant Mark Wendel presented the proposal for the construction to the County Commissioners, recognizing the need for protective measures to reduce graffiti in the skatepark. The board approved the project, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are committed to ensuring the upkeep and integrity of the new graffiti walls. The walls will also serve as a platform for local businesses to advertise community events and initiatives.

The event signifies the commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable space for skaters while promoting artistic expression within the community, Walton County officials wrote.

For more information about this event please contact the Public Information officer at 850-892-8155