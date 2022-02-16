WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were seriously injured Wednesday morning when an 81-year-old man from Pensacola crashed his sedan into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. near Mile Marker 72.

The Pensacola man was driving a sedan when he struck another sedan being driven by a 40-year-old man from Miami, troopers wrote in a news release. A third vehicle, a tractor-trailer, collided with the Miami man’s sedan during the incident.

Both the Pensacola man and the man from Miami were seriously injured in the crash, troopers wrote. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.