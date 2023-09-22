SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Sandestin that resulted in one person injured and one man dead.

According to Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, deputies responded to the area of Heron Walk Dr. and Baytowne Ave. after hearing gunshots, where they were confronted and shot at by someone at the round-a-bout.

The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect, and taking him into custody.

The suspect has been taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical where he’s being treated.

Following the shooting, they received multiple calls concerning potential gunshot victims.

One person was found injured in the area of Baytowne Wharf and was taken to Fort Walton Medical.

About the same time all this was happening South Walton Fire District was responding to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Ascension Sacred Heart, one person was found dead in the vehicle fire there.

At this time it’s not clear whether the shooter and the vehicle fire are related but Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials strongly suspect that to be the situation.

Sheriff Adkinson said there is no threat to the community.