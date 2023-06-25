MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two are in critical condition after South Walton Fire District responders and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued three people from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release by SWFD, dispatchers received an emergency call around 1 p.m. about three people struggling in the water near 1115 Scenic Gulf Drive. SWFD Beach Safety units arrived minutes later with WCSO deputies to begin rescue measures.

Bystanders state that a teenage boy had been struggling in the water, and two other men entered to retrieve him.

Deputies and lifeguards worked to bring all patients to shore and began rendering lifesaving measures for the two unresponsive men. The teenager was in stable condition but required further medical attention.

One of the men was in stable condition upon arrival at the hospital.

Due to the number of rescues and the potential for further life-threatening injuries, beach flags were changed to double red Saturday afternoon.

Officials state that lifeguards demand all beach patrons heed the flag warning system and stay on the dry sand until conditions improve. When the water is open, all beach patrons are encouraged to swim near a lifeguard. For daily beach flag updates, text SAFETY to 31279.