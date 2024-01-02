DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Travelers made for a busy Tuesday out of panhandle airports. Many passengers flying out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) said they made an extended holiday trip to the coast.

“Little bit of both for us. Our father’s 70th birthday. So we came to Destin and played some golf, had some good family fun, exchanged some gifts,” siblings Matt and Meredith Foss said.

Some panhandle residents took the holidays to escape the beach for colder weather.

“We’ve gone to Utah or Colorado every year since we were born. So we go skiing and do ice skating and all the things,” Kaylie Sparks said, coming home from Winter Park, Colorado.

Those who see both sides of air travel are the airline workers. Who go above and beyond to help folks have an easy journey around the holidays.

“When I checked them in and I always make sure I greet them, and um I was selling Christmas jokes at the gate. So, just trying to make people happy and trying to get to know my customers,” Yolanda Mangrum, Delta Customer Service said.

Folks we spoke to said the trips were nice and they feel ready to take on the new year.

“Just overall healthy, happy. Just the whole thing,” Morgan Sparks said, coming home from Colorado.

“My biggest goal for 2024 is to be a flight attendant for Delta,” said Mangrum.

“More time with family, number one, and maybe lose 5 pounds. Or 15,” the Foss siblings said.

But panhandle residents are very happy to be home.

“It’s fun in the cold but it’s nice to be back and be able to wear normal clothes. Not just layers. Like we are born and raised in Destin, and we don’t belong in the cold for a long period of time,” Kaylie Sparks said.

VPS is looking at a record year for travel with more than 145,000 passengers in November. A more than 20 percent increase from 2022.

December statistics have not been released.