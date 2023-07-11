PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – North Walton County has a park improvement aimed at helping children learn about animal sounds and reading.

The second Trail Tale was unveiled Tuesday at Ghentsville Park in Paxton. The location off Clear Springs Road has 15 place markers around the playground.

Each station has a page from a storybook called ‘Bark, George’, written by Jules Feffer.

“It’s about a mom who is exasperated that her little dog cannot bark. So it’s talking about animal sounds and cause and effect and talks about how the mother gets more and more frustrated as her she wants her small dog to bark,” said Library Director Caitie Cerise. “It starts at the first part of the trail and the story progresses page by page all the way through the trail back to the parking lot.”

Each trail has a reflection question at the end to keep kids and families engaged together.

The trail tale is a project between the Walton County Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department, the GIS Department, and different Walton County health programs.

Cerise said she hopes the trail can bring the joy of reading and play to the residents and visitors of North Walton.

“We’re hoping that people of all ages can come to the park together to spend time learning and supporting literacy and recreation and movement to celebrate national parks and recreation month here in July. That was part of the reason we chose this month and we look forward to being able to see residents and visitors enjoying the outdoors and learning together,” said Cerise.

The first Trail Tale was placed at Padgett Park in Santa Rosa Beach. The next trail tale will be placed at Wee Care Park in DeFuniak Springs. Staff said they do not have a timeline on when that project will be finished.