WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sitting between the clean-cut villages of Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach is the 2023 30A Showhouse.

The $7,895,000 6,300-square-foot Benecki home is brand new. The four-story home comes with a three-car garage, a pool, a putting green, and a top-floor balcony with views of the Emerald Coast.

For the month of June, the home is open to the public for tours and events. All proceeds benefit local charities.

“It’s really just a more intimate experience for people in the area to come and experience the house and meet the designers and the people who are involved in the design here with the, you know, the finishes and the fixtures and such like that,” said Lauren Iverson, Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Magazine. “So they really get to go in and see the space and meet the people behind it. And you don’t always get to do that, just coming on a regular tour.”

Each floor holds different decor by Melanie Turner designs.

“I mean, all these fun wallpapers and the colors and it’s just it’s something a little bit different in each space. And so you really get a lot of design inspiration wherever you turn,” said Iverson.

Different from the buyer and seller market, the showhouse is hosting eight different events and daily tours, all to raise money for the Children’s Volunteer Health Network, the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, and Alaqua Animal Refuge.

“Not only do you get to come in and tour this beautiful house and kind of get that inside peak of a home that maybe you wouldn’t get to see just living here, but you also get to give back to the charities and the communities and the beneficiaries that we’re working with,” said Iverson.

“The animals are so cute. It’s like, how can you say no to them? But we just encourage people to come out to Alaqua, come to the show home and enjoy it all and be a part of the community,” said Janet Thomas, Alaqua Volunteer.

Tours are available Mondays-Thursdays with advance tickets. This is the first year for a 30A Showhouse hosted by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Magazine.