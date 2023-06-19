WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A severe weather system swept across the Panhandle Monday, creating at least one tornado in Walton County.

It started as a waterspout over Choctawhatchee Bay at about 11 a.m., threatening some of the landmark resorts in the Miramar Beach community.

Residents were in for a wild ride in Mack Bayou as a tornado cut a path across Southern Walton County.

The actual size and speed of the tornado is unknown.

The damages were easier to see.

“We did receive some reports of a potential tornado that came through the South Walton area between and Destin, the Bayou area. We saw a video, evidence of a potential rotation that came off of the track to Choctawhatchee Bay and onto the land. So at this point, we are just currently looking at damage assessments and just kind of seeing what damage there is out there,” said Walton County Emergency Operations Coordinator Catie Feeny.

South Walton Fire District and Sheriff’s Office received calls nonstop from all over the county concerning damages.

Florida Power and Light confirmed there were over 2000 power outages across the county.

“Within the last couple of months, we have seen some severe weather that has come through the Mack Bayou. We did have a confirmed EF one tornado that did come through a few months ago. So, this is an area that we want to be weather where we are surrounded by water on all sides,” said Feeny.

Walton County Emergency Services conducted a preliminary damage assessment to determine the extent of the damages and any possible injuries.

There were no injuries and the damage was superficial.

“Right now is severe weather season. We are in hurricane season, and this is a great time for you guys to be signing up for an ‘Alert Walton’ or whatever notification system in each county that you live in,” said Feeny.

The National Weather Service will be on-site Tuesday to conduct an investigation.

The last time a tornado struck Walton County was in January of this year.