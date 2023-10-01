FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Rev up your engines and make sure you pack some dog treats for the fast and the furriest event. The Alaqua Animal Refuge Center held an animal and exotic car show.

An event that brings together car and animal fanatics all for a good cause.

The Alaqua Animal Refuge nonprofit organization in Freeport is celebrating fall in a big way.

The fast and furriest event is one of many upcoming celebrations to be had at the refuge center.

“We are having a car show, the first of its kind out here at the refuge. And the goal was to bring all kinds of people with different interests and introduce them to the wonderful things we’ve done here,” said Alaqua Animal Refuge Founder and CEO Laurie Hood.

Those at the Alaqua Refuge Center just moved to their newest facility earlier this year since the old one had been damaged by hurricanes.

“Now we’re ready for the public to come out and really embrace our organization,” Hood said.

100 acres of wildlife rehabilitation that they only plan on growing.

“Not only do we provide a location for people to see these animals, something that is very important to us is educating people on them, educating people on the breeds of the dogs, the breeds of the cats, if that’s a good fit for you, the adopter,” said Alaqua Animal Refuge Executive Director Paul Arthur.

With over 400 animals on site, plenty of food vendors, and exotic cars to look at, there’s something for everyone.

In the month of October, they plan on holding similar events every Sunday.

“We have something happening every Sunday, and it is going to be like this. It’s going to be a big festival. People are going to come out, they’re going to see these animals hopefully fall in love with them and be a forever home for them,” Arthur said.

The refuge is not government-funded and runs solely on donations.

“It’s a big operation. We have a large budget. But people support us. People believe in us. And it is a very successful endeavor. So come on with it. Come help us out and it’s going to be good,” Arthur said.

And when December rolls around the Alaqua Animal Refuge Center plans on holding a holiday bazaar for people to get some holiday shopping in and bring the community together.