DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kodak, Tennessee man was charged with murder in connection to an Independence Day slaying in DeFuniak Springs.

The incident happened Tuesday night at a shopping plaza on Hwy 331 South.

Sipho Bennett, 32, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is also charged with aggravated battery and firing a missile into a dwelling, or vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.