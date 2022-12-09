WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged fifty-mile pursuit through several Panhandle counties.

Joshua James Cornelius, 40, was driving a stolen U-Haul, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cornelius for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after deputies stopped him for having no tag on his motorcycle.

Cornelius was released Thursday morning with a signature bond.

According to deputies, around 9 p.m. Thursday, he kicked in the door of a business in Santa Rosa Beach and stole a U-Haul.

The chase began on Highway 98 and continued north on 331 to Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs. The chase ended in Ponce de Leon off Highway 81, according to records.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Walton Correctional K-9 team, and Florida Highway Patrol all helped track down Cornelius after investigators said he ditched the U-Haul in the woods.

He was arrested and taken to the Holmes Count Jail. The WCSO said he had an ankle monitor on at the time of the arrest from a bondman out of Tennessee.

Deputies said he is suspected to be involved in several Walton County burglaries that took place on December 5th.

His pending charges include grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto.