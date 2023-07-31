WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — New teachers are in class early for Walton County. The school district has been hard at work finding and training staff members to keep up with a growing student population.

“We must have more teachers because we have more students. We’re teetering around 12,000 students, both our non-charter and charter schools. So we’re, we’re needing teachers on a daily basis,” said Superintendent of Schools A. Russell Hughes.

At the C.H.A.T. Center in DeFuniak Springs, staff trained 107 new teachers on safety protocols, software for attendance, and record keeping.

First-year teacher Kacy Bledsoe switched from a 12-year career in athletic training to becoming a kindergarten teacher. Bledsoe describes the move as a passion project.

“I’m very excited about coming and teaching kindergarten. I think it’s one of those things that has been my calling for a long time and I just now just discovered it,” said Bledsoe.

The Walton County School District said they have seven teacher spots open right now. Which is better than they were sitting before the 2022-23 school year.

“We had about 12 that we started the year open with last year,” said Candy Bodie, Director of Human Resources. “So this year we are doing better than we were last year. I’m very pleased with where we are, but we will not rest until all of our classroom teacher positions are filled.”

First-year teachers make a starting salary of $50,000. the district also has bus driver and supporting roles open for applications.

“This school district has been amazing to experience not just becoming an employee, but also moving to this area and having my kids coming to one of these schools,” said Bledsoe.

Walton County School District ranked third in the state for graduation rates and test scores in the 2022-23 school year. Bodie said that makes recruiting for these positions easier.

“I think the success of our district recruits teachers on its own,” said Bodie. “But then also we attend career fairs and so we are actively recruiting we publicize those positions.”

Click here to find a link to all of the open positions. Students start classes on Aug. 10.