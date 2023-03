WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters responded to a tanker fire on Interstate 10 Saturday.

In a Twitter post, Walton County Fire Rescue said a tanker truck caught fire on I-10 about five miles east of the DeFuniak Springs exit.

The incident initially closed eastbound traffic before officials were able to open one lane.

Officials said firefighters were quick to put the fire out.

Both lanes are now open and the traffic flow has returned to normal

Fortunately, no one was injured.