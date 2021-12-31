South Walton Fire District’s Polar Plunge to benefit injured firefighter, Noah Collins

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can rinse off the old year and let in the new year with South Walton Fire District’s 8th annual Polar plunge.

Registration will be at Shunk Gulley’s, 1875 S. Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach, at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place at 1 p.m. Registration costs $20.

There will also be a costume contest and other specials at Shunk Gulley’s for participants to enjoy.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it’s back and this year all proceeds will benefit SWFD Firefighter/EMT who was involved in a tragic car accident.

“Many of your viewers may remember Noah was involved in a tragic car accident when he was rendering aid to another vehicle. He is now at rehab in Atlanta, and all the money collected will go toward helping his family,” said SWFD Chief Ryan Crawford.

Early Friday morning, surf conditions were double red flags, meaning that is illegal to enter the Gulf, but South Walton Beach Safety Director David Vaughn, said not to worry, the event will still go on.

“We are continuing to monitor the conditions, but we do have a creative contingency plan in place, so the event will still take place even if double red flags are flying,” he said.

If you are interested in helping Noah Collins throughout his recovery, you can donate to the Gofundme page.

Or you can also Venmo a donation to the South Walton Fire Union, that user name is @southwaltonL3516.