BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man has been transported to a local hospital after being rescued from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon, officials state.

According to a news release by the South Walton Fire District, the incident occurred around 12 p.m. near the 2400 block of Walton County Highway 30A. Lifeguards were notified by bystanders that a man was pulled out of the water roughly half a mile west of Tower 31.

The 60-year-old man was unresponsive.

After confirming that bystanders were administering aid to the victim, a South Walton Lifeguard took over the patient’s care until Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene to assist.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and his current condition is unknown.

Single Red Flags were flying at the time of the incident and officials switched to Double Red Flags afterward due to the number of rescues and potential for further life-threatening injuries.

Officials said, “Lifeguards encourage all beach patrons to heed the beach flag warning system for their safety and the safety of first responders.”

For daily beach flag updates, text SAFETY to 31279.