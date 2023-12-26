SEACREST BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District firefighter responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning on Sandal Lane in Seacrest Beach.

Smoke and flames were reported a little after 2 a.m. on the patio on the third floor of a residential structure.

Everyone in the structure evacuated safely and no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.

It took approximately 40 minutes to put the fire out and it was determined that a grill located within an outdoor kitchen on the patio was most likely the cause of the fire.

The patio was significantly damaged, however the rest of the structure and occupants’ belongings, were saved.