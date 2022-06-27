MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanks to a lifeguard’s quick work in Miramar Beach, a man and a dog were rescued from the Gulf of Mexico.

It was an “end-of-the-day” water rescue call, according to the South Walton Fire District.

The call reportedly came in from a person saying a person and a dog were near the second sand bar struggling to make it back to shore at 6:43 p.m.

SWFD said the lifeguard was able to save both the man and the dog and bring them back to shore.

The man was reportedly not the dog’s owner but was trying to save the dog, which had swam too far from shore.

No one required hospital transport. However, SWFD would like to remind everyone that lifeguards call off-duty at 7:00 p.m. and are asking the public to stay close to the shore after that time. Permitted dogs should also be kept on a leash.

The dog was also reportedly returned to its rightful owner.