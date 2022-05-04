WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District is looking to add several lifeguards to their agency with competitive pay and benefits.

Members of the SWFD Beach Safety Division love their job for several reasons like working on the beach and the dress code.

“What makes this job great is coming to work in shorts and flip flops,” said Beach Safety Officer, Michael Meece.

Meece said everyone on the beach safety team pushes one another to be better.

“We’re always working out, out here so we’re trying to get ourselves better, educating beach patrons and letting them know about all of our ordinances and everything going on with our Gulf and just getting a tan out here and enjoying ourselves,” Meece said.

The agency is hiring six to eight full time lifeguards with benefits and an additional 20 part time lifeguards that start at $18 an hour.

“Part of the reason why we need to hire so many is because our coverage area is so big,” said SWFD Public Information Officer, Mackenzie McClintock. “So they work a 9 to 10 hour day, they can work overtime, they’re dealing with double red flags, medical calls, water rescues, we need a lot of people to be able to maintain the level of excellence that we have out here.”

McClintock said their agency covers 26 miles of beach — one of the largest coverage areas in the United States.

“Whenever we hit Memorial Day the summer will really turn on and we’ll have a lot of people out here who require protection from our talented lifeguards,” McClintock said.

McClintock and Meece said you don’t need prior experience to apply.

For a link to apply, click here.