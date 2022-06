SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders with the South Walton Fire District responded to a gas leak near Magical Place Drive in Santa Rosa Beach on Tuesday morning.

SWFD said a two-inch service line ruptured, prompting around 40 homes in the area to be evacuated.

The gas leak was alleviated by Okaloosa Gas, according to SWFD.

Okaloosa Gas, SWFD and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene. SWFD said as of 10 a.m. all evacuees were allowed back into their homes.