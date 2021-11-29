SWFD firefighter in serious condition after traffic crash

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A South Walton firefighter is in serious condition following a traffic crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 20, just east of Joe Campbell Road near Freeport.

Between the Highway Patrol report and the South Walton Fire District Facebook page, the firefighter was headed west on his way to work when he was rear-ended.

As he went to offer help to the other driver and exchange information, a third vehicle reportedly ran into the back of both of the cars, hitting the fireman. He was taken to the hospital for surgery, according to the SWFD.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver from the original crash took off into the woods, and is now a hit-and-run suspect.

The fire department is asking for everyone’s prayers for their injured coworker.

State troopers are still investigating the incident.