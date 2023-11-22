GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Passing lanes on 30A for golf carts and low-speed vehicles could soon be a reality.

Walton County has a survey out to get input on the first passing lane placed near Main Park Rd. and the Western Lake between Grayton Beach and Watercolor.

“I myself, like everybody else, when you drive down 30A, you’re usually behind a golf cart or two or LSV and so you get people get a little frustrated and rightfully so,” District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns said. “A lot of people are on their way to work or home or whatever and when you’re on an LSV, you’re not in a hurry.”

The idea is similar to passing lanes on small two-lane highways.

“They have like overlook places where you go in the mountains and things like that where you can pull over and go look you know, so everybody else can go and buy those that don’t want to stop that same concept,” Johns said.

A special right-side lane allows low-speed vehicles like golf carts to move over letting other vehicles pass by.

“I just thought that it would be a good idea to give them a safe place to pull off the road, just get out of the way and let the cars go by, and then safely go back onto the road,” Johns said.

The survey shows five additional locations they want to add passing lanes along the 30a stretch.

Johns said so far the pilot program has been a success.

“I think that most people like it. I mean, I’m sure there’s probably somebody that doesn’t, but I think that it’s a really good thing, and I think it will alleviate some congestion and some problems and if we can get the other five out there, that’ll be real helpful.”

The survey is over on December 1st. If approved, all six passing lanes will be open before spring break in 2024.

Fill out the survey here.