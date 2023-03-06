FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A dangerous Freeport intersection has gained a lot of attention over the last few weeks.

Now, after the persistence of a resident, the intersection is getting a traffic light, but it will be a while.

Freeport Resident Dan Curry began advocating for the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 331 and Business 331 after his daughter was involved in a severe accident.

She has been in the ICU for 17 days.

After he brought attention to the dangerous intersection, the Florida Department of Transportation conducted a traffic study and proved that the intersection does need a traffic light.



“If there’s an area that needs to be reviewed, we can look at it and determine whether or not a signal is needed if extra lighting is needed, and other safety features in this area,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “After the study was conducted it showed that a signal was warranted at that intersection.”

During last Tuesday’s commission meeting commissioners announced a light would be going up at the intersection, but not as quickly as they’d hoped.

“I think we wait too long, you know we react we’re not proactive anymore,” Curry said.

Curry stated he’s worried that the 6-8 month projected completion date will give more time for accidents to happen.

“The potential for more accidents, more fatalities, more injuries, as I said, 13 days after my daughter’s there was a dump truck rolled over on its side and a pickup truck with the rear axle away from it, along with the band upside down. We saw those family members at the hospital when we were going to visit my daughter,” Curry said.

But FDOT said they are doing everything they can.

“It is a national issue where with certain materials just aren’t available. You have these traffic control boxes, you have poles that are necessary to be able to construct via the lights at that intersection. Unfortunately, across the nation, we see other states and other agencies running into the same issues,” Satter said.

In the meantime, Satter urges drivers to be cautious while crossing that intersection.

“We do realize that a traffic signal is warranted there, but we’re asking people to be vigilant through that area, take their time, make sure they’re aware of other drivers,” Satter said.

The projected completion date for the traffic light is unpredictable, but FDOT officials said they have a construction team ready to go, they just need the materials.