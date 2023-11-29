WALTON COUNTY, FL. (WMBB) – The best school Superintendent lives here in the Panhandle.

The Florida Association of District School Superintendents and the Florida School Boards Association named Walton County Schools Superintendent Russell Hughes as the 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

Hughes officially received the honor today in Tampa. He is the 37th person to win it.

Hughes has 32 years of education experience, starting as a classroom teacher, and then as assistant principal and dean of students. He was elected Superintendent in 2016 and is serving his second term.

One of his successes is the creation of the “Get it Right” system, which tracks student’s academic progress and helps them improve.

Hughes will represent Florida at the ‘All-American Association of School Administrators 2024 National Education Conference’ in California.