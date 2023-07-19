FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — If a storm hits, there is one location in Walton County ready to have air conditioning up and running.

The emergency management staff used grant funds to purchase a new generator for Freeport High School.

The school off Highway 331 serves as the general population, special needs, and pet shelter if evacuations are called for.

The county leadership said during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the old generator worked to power the school but was not able to connect to the HVAC system, making for a humid stay at the shelter.

Emergency Director Jeff Goldberg said the initiative to buy a new one to power the AC was to target the most vulnerable demographic, the elderly.

“Folks that are elderly with medical issues are very susceptible to temperature. We saw what happened in South Florida during Hurricane Irma when a number of those folks passed away due to the heat from the nursing home. So we went to the state, we got a $126,000 grant and we got a transfer switch,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg said after they get done testing the generator at the school this summer it will stay at the emergency center until the shelter is used.

He said the large engine can also be used to power other essential buildings like hospital wings and nursing homes if needed.