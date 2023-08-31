SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 6 local businesses are planning to leave the Gulf Place town center on 30A.

The retail hub has a new owner, Amor at GulfPlace, and will be replacing stores once current contracts expire.

Shop owners renting the spaces have been notified that leases for their shops will not be renewed.

“Well, it’s never been properly announced still to this day, and nobody has really said a whole lot to us. But they have advised us roughly about two months ago, or probably a bit longer than that, that none of the leases will be renewed, that they had bought the center and we should just move on,” said SOHO President Phillip Markey.

Markey owns both SOHO Beach and SOHO Style, established at Gulf Place at its opening in 2000. Markey decided to leave his contract early and will close both doors in Oct. of 2023.

Stores such as Yolo and Sunrise Coffee will remain in the store until their contracts expire. Yolo in Dec. of 2023 and Sunrise Coffee in Apr. of 2024.

“It’s just business. I’m old enough to realize that things do change and you’ve got to move with it. So in this case, it was very abrupt and unexpected for the locals they’re upset,” said Markey.

Looking into the approximately $11 million deal made in Sept. of 2022, Amor at GulfPlace is registered under the same umbrella as the owners of Alvin’s Island.

The new ownership includes The Artists at Gulf Place huts, a cultural staple for the beachfront town center.

“It brings local art, and we just have a niche and a flair with our famous cat Socks. Everyone loves to come visit Socks year after year. We get to watch their kids grow up and like I said, you just really can’t find a groovy little spot like this. We have workshops six days a week. We have a wine walk once a month that the locals love and so do the tourists. So it’s just a unique spot that you really can’t find anywhere else on 30A,” said artist Autumn Johnson.

The art center’s lease is up in the fall of 2024. Artists are hopeful they can negotiate a deal to stick around longer.

Alvin’s Island or the listed owner has not returned News 13 requests for comments about the purchase or what will replace the current storefronts.

The condos and restaurants at Gulf Place will remain unchanged.

Purchase details in the story were found by local realtor Rachel Warrell.

SOHO has a new shop up and running in the Uptown Grayton Circle on 30A.