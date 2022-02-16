DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Two new businesses have just been approved for DeFuniak Springs.

The first, a Starbucks, is set to be built where McLain’s Family Steakhouse currently sits.

This will be the only Starbucks along I-10 between Tallahassee and Crestview.

“I definitely think it’s going to contribute so much to the area,” resident Megan Rose said. “I think a lot of people are going to want to come over here more often. I mean, Dunkin Donuts is great, don’t get me wrong but Starbucks? People love Starbucks, it’s going to bring a lot of people here so it’s going to be awesome.”

A 7-11 is also going to sit just south of the Best Western off Highway 331, where city officials said most of the development is currently happening.

“We’ve had a really busy year,” DeFuniak Springs Planning Director Chris Wallace said. “Since January 2021, we have really seen a lot of things moving especially south of I-10, we’ve got the 1400-acre development that’s Eagles Crossing. We’ve also got another 500-acre development that’s Bay Springs that is south of I-10. So even though they are in the early stages we know in the next two to five years that that area is really going to start developing.”

Bringing new businesses will also afford DeFuniak residents more job opportunities.

“This kinda growth for the local economy is we can employ local individuals to be working here where they don’t have to be exported to different parts of the county and outlying counties for employment,” DeFuniak Springs City Manager said. “They can live, work, shop, and play here at the same time.”

Starbucks is expected next year and the 7-11 will take between 12 and 18 months.