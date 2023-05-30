WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The month of May is wrapping up and sea turtle nesting season is in full effect.

The South Walton Turtle Watch is now scouring local beaches to protect these creatures.

At Ed Walline Beach, the work of a turtle watch volunteer begins before daylight.

“Our team gets out about 30 minutes before sunrise, and we are always out here surveying these beautiful beaches, looking for sea turtle nests. And we are also out picking up trash, educating the public, filling in holes, and doing anything else we can do to help keep our beaches clean and dark and flat for our sea turtles,” said Public Relations Coordinator for the South Walton Turtle Watch Paige Douglas.

The last sea turtle nesting season wrapped up with some solid statistics. The South Walton group discovered sixty-two nests and over four thousand hatchlings.

“We are starting to pick up, starting to see more mommas come in and lay their nests. And we’re loving it. We’re excited and we’re hoping that we have an excellent season with really great numbers. As we have had in previous years,” said Douglas.

This nesting season just started and it’s looking to be quite a successful year.

“I would say that we possibly are doing better than last year and still a little bit early to tell. But based on the statewide trends, I feel like we are trending in an excellent direction for population recovery,” said Douglas.

During this season, Paige and other surveyors have come across four different species of sea turtles.

“The most common would be a Loggerhead Sea Turtle and then we also see Greens, Kemp’s Ridley, Leatherback,” said Douglas.

To keep the sea turtles safe Paige recommends filling all holes, knocking over sand castles, and turning off all unnecessary outdoor lighting.

To learn more information, you can visit South Walton Turtle Watch’s website here.