SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As football kicks off this week for local high schools, new traditions are also starting for one panhandle community.

South Walton High School will host their very first homecoming parade this season.

The route will begin at the school and go along Greenway Trail, ending on J.D. Miller. The homecoming parade is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

“Our theme is decades, so every class is doing a different theme aim to beat the Rams. The seniors are the 80s and our theme is Roast the Rams,” said Jaiden Weede, senior class president.

Along with the high school getting out early on homecoming day so will the local elementary school and middle school. There are parking places along the parade route for the community to come out and enjoy.

“Lineup along Wes Hewitt and J.D. Miller. They are the perfect roads to see the floats and to receive the t-shirts,” said Weede.

Another new thing this year is homecoming mums. A staple to many areas in the south.

“I love them. I want mine to be so big when I make it. I know each class is going to be making mums and each class has a different color,” said cheer captain Isabella Calasso.

The idea of bringing past, current, and future Seahawks together is the driving factor for the parade.

“We also now have alumni here at our school that went to South Walton High School and also went to our feeder pattern schools and now they are teachers on our campus. So it really brings that hometown feel that we haven’t had in a long time,” said Nina Borthwick, assistant principal.

The Seahawks will be taking on the Rutherford Rams at the 7 p.m. game. An alumni baseball game will be held after the parade on the high school campus.

More information about joining the parade and road closures can be found on the high school’s Facebook page.