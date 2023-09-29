SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A snag at the concession stands for South Walton Little League this season.

A conflict with the county park ordinance is preventing a previously used vendor from providing food to more than 800 players and their families.

South Walton Little League said since the COVID-19 pandemic, having enough volunteers to keep the concession stands open for games has been a battle.

“As a youth-rec organization fighting consistent volunteers to work the concession stand it’s a tough ask. It was work, you know, the hard days for our parents or our families, given the spread of a Walton County, the variety of options they had going on,” said Travis Hamilton, President of South Walton Little League.

The league decided to bypass volunteers by bringing in a catering group with portions of the proceeds going to the league. However, that was short-lived due to a rule in the county ordinance.

“He didn’t have a contract with the county. He had a contract, I don’t know a contract, but an agreement with Little League. Our ordinance said you couldn’t have vending in any of the parks. So that’s why we had to stop it,” said Tony Anderson, district 5 commissioner.

In the spring of 2023, the county gave a waiver to the league to finish the season with their chosen vendor.

For this fall season, the county has not changed the ordinance nor agreed to another waiver.

A group of coaches and parents pleaded with the county to come up with a solution at the Sept., 26 board meeting. The County Administrator said he came up with a temporary fix for the league.

“The temporary fix unfortunately, the best they really have been able to do was to allow us to operate the concession stand with volunteers. They worked very closely with us over the last few days on this. So it’s not, you know, it’s not like they haven’t tried,” said Hamilton.

The county agreed to have a sit down with the league on Wednesday, Oct. 4 to settle the concession stand issue.

They will also review the park allocation rules at the meeting to provide the league with a more stable season when it comes to the fields and how they intend to use them.

The league asks anyone willing to have their voices heard to show up to the meeting. It will start at 5 p.m. at the South Walton Courthouse Annex.

The South Walton Little League announced on Friday, Sept. 29 that they will not have concessions stands open over the weekend and into next week’s games.