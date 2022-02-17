SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton girl’s soccer is preparing for the program’s first-ever state semifinal match.

The Seahawks, 11-5, won three matches over Wakulla, Tocoi Creek and West Florida to become region champs.

South Walton head girls soccer coach Frank Casillo said his team has made a historic achievement, but they aren’t done yet.

“This is the first time this school has ever been to the state final four, but the girls feel really good about it,” Casillo said. “We’re playing the number one team in the state on Friday, the number one team, but our whole mantra this year is to play the best, and just give ourselves an opportunity, and that’s where we are, we do, we feel that way and we feel like why not us.”

As a five-seed, many people have overlooked the Seahawks in the playoffs but senior midfielder Grace Houston said their strength of schedule this year helped prepare them for the postseason.

“If you practice harder, then when it does get hard, it’s not as nerve-wracking and it just seems more comfortable,” Houston said. “So, it’s definitely been better playing harder teams so when we do get to that hard part it’s just like any normal day.”

The Seahawks will once again be underdogs as they take on top-ranked Bishop Moore, but junior midfielder Kaily Mitchell said they’re confident they will compete.

“No doubt in my mind, one hundred percent, we can win this whole thing,” Mitchell said. “As I’ve said, we’ve all grown up playing together for the most part and we all just trust each other.”

South Walton’s final four appearances may be their programs first, but with just one senior on the roster, they think this may just be the first of a multiple-year run.

“I have been with most of these girls since fifth grade, so leaving is going to be a little hard,” Houston said. “But I know that they’re going to pick up right where I left off, where we all left off, so even if we do lose, or if we don’t get to where we exactly want to be, then they’re going to come back stronger next year.”

The Seahawks will face Bishop Moore on the road on Friday, first kick from Orlando is set for 7 p.m. EST.