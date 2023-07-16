WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday afternoon, South Walton Fire District firefighters responded to a structure fire on Ridge Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

Firefighters noticed the fire at approximately 3:35 pm Saturday when Truck 4 firefighters noticed a large plume of smoke while attending to a separate report.

SWFD dispatchers arrived on the scene at 3:41 pm to a large fire bursting from the back of a residence. Bystanders informed dispatchers they suspected a dog was trapped inside of the fire. It was discovered that a dog was trapped under a bedroom dresser in the burning residence and was rescued. The dog sustained no major injuries.

The fire was controlled by 4 pm. Investigators suspect the fire originated from the back side of the residence and said lighting could not be ruled out as a potential source of the fire.