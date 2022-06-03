SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– South Walton Fire District is hoping to help visitors and locals avoid rip currents.

Large red “no swim flags” are now being flown in areas close to the shoreline, it means that there is a rip current in that area.

When the flag is flown on large flag poles by the beach access, that means the water is closed within the entire county.

Lifeguards hope this measure will help people avoid potentially life threatening rip currents.

“When people see big surf they think it’s dangerous when on the gulf coast we can have some pretty dangerous rips with some small surf,” said South Walton Fire District Lifeguard, Nathan McClain.

McClain said some indicators of a rip current could be a scalloped shoreline or dark spots in the water, and the best way to get out of a rip current is to swim close to the shoreline.